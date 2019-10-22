Jet2.com in summer 2020 season plans to introduce additional new routes, reflected in recent schedule updates. Planned additional new routes include the following.
Birmingham – Barcelona eff 03APR20 2 weekly 737-800
East Midlands – Izmir eff 05MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
London Stansted – Skiathos 09MAY20 – 26SEP20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly 27MAY20 – 19SEP20)
Manchester – Skiathos 03MAY20 – 30SEP20 1 weekly 737-800 (2 weekly from 20MAY20)
Manchester – Tivat 21MAY20 – 27SEP20 2 weekly 737-800
Previously reported new routes:
Belfast International – Izmir eff 26MAY20 1 weekly
Birmingham – Corvera/Murcia eff 22MAY20 2 weekly
Birmingham – Kefallinia eff 06MAY20 1 weekly
Birmingham – Nice eff 22MAY20 3 weekly
Birmingham – Preveza eff 24MAY20 1 weekly
Glasgow – Almeria eff 03MAY20 1 weekly
London Stansted – Bergerac eff 23MAY20 1 weekly
London Stansted – Corvera/Murcia eff 01MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly 22JUL20 – 26AUG20)
London Stansted – La Rochelle eff 23MAY20 1 weekly
London Stansted – Preveza eff 10MAY20 1 weekly (2 weekly from 27MAY20)
London Stansted – Zadar eff 24MAY20 2 weekly
Manchester – Preveza eff 10MAY20 1 weekly 757 (737-800 from 01JUL20)
Manchester – Zadar eff 24MAY20 1 weekly
Newcastle – Kos eff 04MAY20 1 weekly
Jet2.com S20 new routes as of 18OCT19
