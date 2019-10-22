FlyBosnia plans Rome launch in Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyBosnia from November 2019 is adding new route to Italy, where the airline schedules Sarajevo – Rome route. From 04NOV19, Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

6W107 SJJ0800 – 0915FCO 319 1
6W107 SJJ1720 – 1835FCO 319 4

6W108 FCO1015 – 1130SJJ 319 1
6W108 FCO1720 – 1835SJJ 319 4

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.