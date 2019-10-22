FlyBosnia from November 2019 is adding new route to Italy, where the airline schedules Sarajevo – Rome route. From 04NOV19, Airbus A319 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
6W107 SJJ0800 – 0915FCO 319 1
6W107 SJJ1720 – 1835FCO 319 4
6W108 FCO1015 – 1130SJJ 319 1
6W108 FCO1720 – 1835SJJ 319 4
FlyBosnia plans Rome launch in Nov 2019
