Chengdu Airlines begins Comac ARJ21 International service from late-October 2019

Chengdu Airlines this Saturday (26OCT19) is launching new route to Russia Far East, as it begins Harbin – Vladivostok route. Initially, first flight is scheduled on Saturday, but this will switch to Mondays and Fridays from 28OCT19.



This route will be served by Comac ARJ21-700 aircraft, marking the aircraft type’s first International route.



EU1819 HRB1850 – 2200VVO C27 15

EU1820 VVO2300 – 2225HRB C27 15



Note: On 21OCT19, Airlineroute's twitter account stated the service commenced on Monday 21OCT19, which is incorrect. The tweet has been removed.