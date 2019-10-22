Chengdu Airlines begins Comac ARJ21 International service from late-October 2019

By Jim Liu

Chengdu Airlines this Saturday (26OCT19) is launching new route to Russia Far East, as it begins Harbin – Vladivostok route. Initially, first flight is scheduled on Saturday, but this will switch to Mondays and Fridays from 28OCT19.

This route will be served by Comac ARJ21-700 aircraft, marking the aircraft type’s first International route.

EU1819 HRB1850 – 2200VVO C27 15
EU1820 VVO2300 – 2225HRB C27 15

Note: On 21OCT19, Airlineroute's twitter account stated the service commenced on Monday 21OCT19, which is incorrect. The tweet has been removed.

