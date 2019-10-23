British carrier Jet2.com in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer seasonal service on Birmingham – Innsbruck route, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This route will be served once weekly on Saturdays, from 21DEC19 to 11APR20.
LS1333 BHX0905 – 1215INN 738 6
LS1334 INN1315 – 1430BHX 738 6
Jet2.com adds seasonal Birmingham – Innsbruck service in W19
British carrier Jet2.com in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer seasonal service on Birmingham – Innsbruck route, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This route will be served once weekly on Saturdays, from 21DEC19 to 11APR20.