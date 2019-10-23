SunExpress Germany in summer 2020 season plans to introduce additional routes to Germany, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned new routes include the following.
Cologne – Trabzon 22JUN20 – 19OCT20 1 weekly 737-800, replacing SunExpress service
XG1318 TZX1040 – 1400CGN 73H 1
XG1319 CGN0435 – 0930TZX 73H 1
Frankfurt – Corfu 05MAY20 – 13OCT20 1 weekly 737-800
XG2048 CFU1240 – 1425FRA 73H 2
XG2049 FRA0810 – 1140CFU 73H 2
Previously reported routes addition, however these services were previously operated by SunExpress:
Bodrum – Stuttgart eff 24MAY20 2 weekly 737-800
Dalaman – Hamburg eff 23MAY20 1 weekly 737-800
Dalaman – Stuttgart eff 23MAY20 2 weekly 737-800
SunExpress Germany S20 network additions as of 22OCT19
Posted
SunExpress Germany in summer 2020 season plans to introduce additional routes to Germany, reflected in recent schedule update. Planned new routes include the following.