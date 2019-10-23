Air France S20 Spain/Portugal network additions

Air France on Tuesday (22OCT19) announced European routes addition for summer 2020, scheduled once weekly. From Paris CDG, the Skyteam member plans to introduce service to Alicante, Faro, Malaga and Valencia. Most routes were previously served by the airline in the last 30 years.



Paris CDG – Alicante eff 04APR20 1 weekly HOP! Embraer E190 (AF last served this route from Paris CDG in Summer 1981 as seasonal flights, 2 weekly 727/A300. Paris Orly – Alicante operated during summer season 1982 – 1989)

AF9416 CDG1535 – 1750ALC E90 6

AF9417 ALC1840 – 2100CDG E90 6



Paris CDG – Faro eff 04APR20 1 weekly A320

AF9418 CDG0650 – 0835FAO 320 6

AF9419 FAO0925 – 1315CDG 320 6



Paris CDG – Malaga eff 04APR20 1 weekly A319 (AF last served until April 2006)

AF9420 CDG0705 – 0940AGP 319 6

AF9421 AGP1035 – 1315CDG 319 6



Paris CDG – Valencia eff 04APR20 1 weekly A318 (AF last served Valencia from Paris Orly until March 2003)

AF9414 CDG1535 – 1730VLC 318 6

AF9415 VLC1820 – 2030CDG 318 6