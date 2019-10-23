Turkish Airlines S20 Vietnam service adjustment as of 22OCT19

Turkish Airlines in recent schedule update filed additional changes for service to Vietnam, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, the airline schedules exclusively with A330-300 to both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, replacing -200.
Istanbul – Hanoi eff 29MAR20 Planned increase from 6 to 7 weekly unchanged. A330-300 replaces -200
TK164 IST0240 – 1625HAN 333 D
TK165 HAN2135 – 0415+1IST 333 D
Istanbul – Ho Chi Minh City eff 29MAR20 A330-300 operates 1 daily, replacing a mix of -200/-300
TK162 IST0215 – 1700SGN 333 D
TK163 SGN2110 – 0415+1IST 333 D
