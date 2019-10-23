Air India in the last few days further revised planned service launch on Mumbai – Hong Kong route. Previously scheduled as 3 weekly flights from 28OCT19 (7 weekly from 28NOV19), the Star Alliance carrier has delayed the launch to 21DEC19, operating daily.
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.
AI316 BOM0820 – 1635HKG 788 D
AI311 HKG1800 – 2150BOM 788 D
Air India delays Mumbai – Hong Kong launch to Dec 2019
