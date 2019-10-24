Eastern Airways in recent inventory update closed reservations for Aberdeen – Norwich route, operating as flyBe franchise service. The airline currently operates this route 3 times daily (no flights on weekends) with Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.
Reservation for flights on/after 28OCT19 is no longer available.
BE7623 ABZ0700 – 0815NWI ER4 x67
BE7627 ABZ1410 – 1525NWI ER4 x67
BE7629 ABZ1740 – 1855NWI ER4 x67
BE7622 NWI0840 – 0950ABZ ER4 x67
BE7626 NWI1555 – 1710ABZ ER4 x67
BE7628 NWI1925 – 2040ABZ ER4 x67
Eastern Airways closes Aberdeen – Norwich bookings from late-Oct 2019
Posted
Eastern Airways in recent inventory update closed reservations for Aberdeen – Norwich route, operating as flyBe franchise service. The airline currently operates this route 3 times daily (no flights on weekends) with Embraer ERJ145 aircraft.