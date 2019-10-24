AtlasGlobal adds A330 Kuwait service in 1Q20

Turkish carrier AtlasGlobal in the first quarter of 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft for Istanbul – Kuwait City route, where the airline schedules Airbus A330 service, instead of Airbus A320/321 aircraft. The A330 is scheduled to operate from Istanbul during following periods: 09JAN20 – 30JAN20, 21FEB20 – 29FEB20.



KK1268 IST2335 – 0305+1KWI 330 x37

KK1269 KWI0435 – 0835IST 330 x14