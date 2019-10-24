AeroMexico in December further expands Mexico City – Seoul Incheon service, reflected in recent schedule update. Previously reported, the Skyteam member plans to operate 5th weekly flight 05DEC19. This will further expands to 6 weekly starting 15DEC19.
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operates this route.
AM090 MEX2310 – 0600+2ICN 788 x2
AM091 ICN1225 – 1035MEX 788 x4
AeroMexico further expands Seoul service in mid-Dec 2019
Posted
AeroMexico in December further expands Mexico City – Seoul Incheon service, reflected in recent schedule update. Previously reported, the Skyteam member plans to operate 5th weekly flight 05DEC19. This will further expands to 6 weekly starting 15DEC19.