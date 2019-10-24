Fly All Ways adds Curacao – Cali service from mid-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Fly All Ways last week commenced new route to Colombia, which saw the inaugural of Curacao – Cali route. From 16OCT19, Fokker 70 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

8W627 CUR1215 – 1325CLO F70 25
8W628 CLO1000 – 1300CUR F70 36

The route development forum for the Americas
Indianapolis, Indiana  4 - 6 February 2020

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.