Fly All Ways adds Curacao – Cali service from mid-Oct 2019

Fly All Ways last week commenced new route to Colombia, which saw the inaugural of Curacao – Cali route. From 16OCT19, Fokker 70 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
8W627 CUR1215 – 1325CLO F70 25
8W628 CLO1000 – 1300CUR F70 36
