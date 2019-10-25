Philippine Airlines in the 1st quarter of 2020 filed frequency changes for Manila – Los Angeles route, based on seasonal adjustment. From 16FEB20 to 23MAR20, overall service will be reduced from 17 to 14 weekly. Following schedule effective 16FEB20 – 07MAR20.
PR112 MNL1120 – 0815LAX 773 D
PR102 MNL2100 – 1800LAX 773 D
PR113 LAX1115 – 1900+1MNL 773 D
PR103 LAX2100 – 0430+2MNL 773 D
Philippine Airlines 1Q20 Los Angeles frequency changes
Philippine Airlines in the 1st quarter of 2020 filed frequency changes for Manila – Los Angeles route, based on seasonal adjustment. From 16FEB20 to 23MAR20, overall service will be reduced from 17 to 14 weekly. Following schedule effective 16FEB20 – 07MAR20.