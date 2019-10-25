Singapore Airlines S20 Mumbai aircraft changes

Singapore Airlines in summer 2020 season plans operational aircraft changes for Singapore – Mumbai route. From 29MAR20, 3 weekly SQ426/425 service will be operated by Airbus A330-300, instead of 777-200ER.
SQ422 SIN0740 – 1030BOM 359 D
SQ424 SIN1900 – 2210BOM 388 D
SQ426 SIN2040 – 2345BOM 333 567
SQ425 BOM0100 – 0910SIN 333 167
SQ421 BOM1145 – 1950SIN 359 D
SQ423 BOM2340 – 01740+1SIN 388 D
