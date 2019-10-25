NordStar adds Tomsk – Ekaterinburg service from late-Oct 2019

By Jim Liu

Russian carrier NordStar in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer new domestic route, with the scheduling of Tomsk – Ekaterinburg route. From 29OCT19, Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate this route once weekly.

Y7503 TOF1820 – 0205+1SYX 738 2
Y7504 SYX0110 – 0750TOF 738 2

