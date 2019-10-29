Virgin Atlantic extends A340-600 schedule until early-Jan 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 26OCT19’s schedule update extended Airbus A340-600 scheduled service into early-January 2020, instead of early-December 2019.



Note initially stated on Airlineroute’s twitter stream on 26OCT19, it was stated the service extended to 29DEC19, however this date is incorrect as the airline filed A340 schedule until 05JAN20.



Planned A340-600 operation between 07NOV19 and 05JAN20, subject to change, as follows.



London Gatwick – Bridgetown (Barbados) 07DEC19

London Heathrow – Atlanta 07NOV19 – 05JAN20 1 daily

London Heathrow – Lagos 13DEC19 – 28DEC19 Day 45 (Day 456 for week of 21DEC19)

London Heathrow – New York JFK

VS045/046 until 08DEC19

VS025/026 14DEC19 – 28DEC19 Day 56 (JFK Day 67)



Manchester – Atlanta 14DEC19 / 21DEC19