Scoot in the first quarter of 2020 plans to increase capacity on Singapore – Zhengzhou route, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-8/-9 service, replacing Airbus A320 aircraft. The 787 Dreamliner will serve this route 4 times weekly, from 21JAN20 to 27MAR20.
TR116 SIN0130 – 0650CGO 787 x136
TR117 CGO0750 – 1350SIN 787 x136
Scoot adds Boeing 787 Zhengzhou service in 1Q20
