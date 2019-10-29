United adds seasonal Denver – Nassau service from March 2020

By Jim Liu

United in Spring 2020 plans to offer new service to The Bahamas, subject to Government Approval. This sees the Star Alliance carrier offering Denver – Nassau route, starting 07MAR20. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly until 15AUG20.

UA734 DEN0956 – 1600NAS 738 6
UA1582 NAS1137 – 1443DEN 738 6