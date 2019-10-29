United in Spring 2020 plans to offer new service to The Bahamas, subject to Government Approval. This sees the Star Alliance carrier offering Denver – Nassau route, starting 07MAR20. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route once weekly until 15AUG20.
UA734 DEN0956 – 1600NAS 738 6
UA1582 NAS1137 – 1443DEN 738 6
United adds seasonal Denver – Nassau service from March 2020
