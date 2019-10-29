Air France in summer 2020 season plans to increase service on Paris CDG – Cork route, as the airline adds 2nd daily flight, with HOP! Embraer E190 aircraft. From 29MAR20, the new flight departs Paris in evening hours, departing Cork the following morning.
AF1094 CDG1250 – 1340ORK E70 x67
AF1094 CDG1250 – 1340ORK E90 67
AF9464 CDG2045 – 2135ORK E90 D
AF9465 ORK0625 – 0910CDG E90 D
AF1095 ORK1420 – 1705CDG E70 x67
AF1095 ORK1420 – 1705CDG E90 67
Air France increases Cork service in S20
