Singapore Airlines W19 Hong Kong service adjustment

Singapore Airlines in winter 2019/20 is adjusting service on Singapore – Hong Kong route, as the airline extends planned service reduction from 49 to 46 weekly. Service reduction has been in effect since mid-October 2019. In February 2020, the airline will also adjust Airbus A380 operations.



SQ866/865

14OCT19 – 15NOV19 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Day x236)

16NOV19 – 23NOV19 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Day x23)

27DEC19 – 06JAN20 787-10 replaces 777-300ER



SQ860/863 21NOV19 – 12DEC19 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Day x234)

SQ856/861 04FEB20 – 27FEB20 777-300ER replaces A380 on Day 234

SQ872/871

10OCT19 – 31DEC19 A330-300 replaces 787-10

04FEB20 – 27FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly (Day x234)



Separately, Singapore – Seoul Incheon service will see 787-10 operating SQ612/611 instead of 777-300ER, on Day 234, from 04FEB20 to 27FEB20.