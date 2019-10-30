KLM begins Ural Airlines codeshare from late-Oct 2019

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines at the launch of winter 2019/20 season begins codeshare partnership with Ural Airlines, as the latter today (30OCT19) launches Moscow Zhukovsky – Amsterdam service. Previously reported on Airlineroute, Ural Airlines operates this route twice weekly with Airbus A320/321 aircraft.



U6743/KL8899 ZIA1120 – 1245AMS 320 26

U6744/KL8898 AMS1345 – 1900ZIA 320 36



Flights under KL-coded flight numbers is only available for connection to/from other KLM flights in Amsterdam.