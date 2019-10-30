Ukraine International W19 network changes

Ukraine International Airlines last week announced network adjustment for its winter 2019/20 season, set to take place on 16NOV19. Part of the airline’s adjustment includes re-organizing traffic banks, where Kyiv departure for Western Europe mainly unified to 0930 – 1030hrs, while destinations in the East (Ankara, Baku, Cairo, Dubai, Izmir, Tehran and Yerevan) will move to 2000 – 2100hrs.



Planned network changes as follows.



Kyiv Borispil – Amman eff 17NOV19 3 weekly service cancelled

Kyiv Borispil – Ankara eff 16NOV19 7 weekly service unified to evening departure, replacing day-time

Kyiv Borispil – Bangkok eff 19NOV19 Reduce from 5-6 to 3 weekly, 777 operating

Kyiv Borispil – Beijing Capital eff 19NOV19 5 weekly service suspended

Kyiv Borispil – Brussels eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Cairo eff 17NOV19 4 weekly service moves to evening departure, replacing day-time service

Kyiv Borispil – Krakow eff 19NOV19 Increase from 5 to 7 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Madrid eff 17NOV19 4 weekly service moves to morning departure

Kyiv Borispil – Minsk eff 16NOV19 1 daily service cancelled

Kyiv Borispil – Paris CDG eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Kyiv Borispil – Riga eff 15NOV19 3 weekly service cancelled

Kyiv Borispil – Stockholm Arlanda eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 11-12 to 7 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Tbilisi eff 16NOV19 All service moves to evening departure

Kyiv Borispil – Vienna eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Vilnius eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Warsaw eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Kyiv Borispil – Yerevan eff 16NOV19 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly



Previously reported, the airline cancelled Kyiv Borispil – Almaty route from 28OCT19.