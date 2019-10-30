United discontinues San Francisco – Cincinnati in Jan 2020

United Airlines during the weekend of 25OCT19’s schedule update filed service changes for San Francisco – Cincinnati route, as the airline schedules last flight on 03JAN20 (Cincinnati departure 04JAN20). This route is currently operated by a mix of Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft 6-7 weekly (no operation from 04DEC19 to 18DEC19).



The following is operational schedule from 19DEC19 to 03JAN20, SFO departure.



UA1979 SFO2255 – 0618+1CVG 738 x56

UA1979 SFO2315 – 0638+1CVG 739 5



UA357 CVG0721 – 0943SFO 738 x67

UA357 CVG0733 – 0955SFO 739 6