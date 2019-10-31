KLM at the launch of winter 2019/20 season resumes codeshare partnership with Gulf Air, after 6.5 years hiatus. From 27OCT19, the codeshare partnership covers Gulf Air service to Pakistan, as well as selected KLM flights.
Gulf Air operated by KLM
Amsterdam – Frankfurt
Amsterdam – Kuwait City – Bahrain
KLM operated by Gulf Air
Bahrain – Karachi
Bahrain – Lahore
Bahrain – Sialkot
KLM / Gulf Air resumes codeshare service from late-Oct 2019
Posted
KLM at the launch of winter 2019/20 season resumes codeshare partnership with Gulf Air, after 6.5 years hiatus. From 27OCT19, the codeshare partnership covers Gulf Air service to Pakistan, as well as selected KLM flights.