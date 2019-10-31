WestJet yesterday (30OCT19) announced new European service from Calgary, where the airline schedules Calgary – Rome service, subject to Government Approval. Initially service operates once weekly from 02MAY20 (Day 6, Day 7 from Rome), increasing to 3 weekly from 28MAY20.
WS032 YYC1800 – 1200+1FCO 789 456
WS033 FCO1400 – 1630YYC 789 567
Service operates 2 weekly from 12OCT20 (Day 46 from YYC, Day 57 from FCO).
WestJet adds Calgary – Rome service from May 2020
WestJet yesterday (30OCT19) announced new European service from Calgary, where the airline schedules Calgary – Rome service, subject to Government Approval. Initially service operates once weekly from 02MAY20 (Day 6, Day 7 from Rome), increasing to 3 weekly from 28MAY20.