AirAsia X yesterday (30OCT19) confirmed its planned service launch to Okinawa, reported on Airlineroute on Thursday 24OCT19. The airline plans to operate Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa route 4 times weekly, with Airbus A330-300.
First flight is scheduled on 22JAN20. Note the airline slightly modified operational schedule as it prepares to open reservation later today. Following schedule is effective 05FEB20.
D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1555OKA 330 1
D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1600OKA 330 357
D7385 OKA1655 – 1735TPE1850 – 2340KUL 330 1
D7385 OKA1725 – 1805TPE1920 – 0010+1KUL 330 3
D7385 OKA1730 – 1810TPE1910 – 0005+1KUL 330 5
D7385 OKA1730 – 1810TPE1925 – 0015+1KUL 330 7
Overall service for Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan sector remains unchanged at 18 weekly.
AirAsia X confirms Okinawa launch in Jan 2020
