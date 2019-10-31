AirAsia X confirms Okinawa launch in Jan 2020

AirAsia X yesterday (30OCT19) confirmed its planned service launch to Okinawa, reported on Airlineroute on Thursday 24OCT19. The airline plans to operate Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa route 4 times weekly, with Airbus A330-300.



First flight is scheduled on 22JAN20. Note the airline slightly modified operational schedule as it prepares to open reservation later today. Following schedule is effective 05FEB20.



D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1555OKA 330 1

D7384 KUL0735 – 1220TPE1320 – 1600OKA 330 357



D7385 OKA1655 – 1735TPE1850 – 2340KUL 330 1

D7385 OKA1725 – 1805TPE1920 – 0010+1KUL 330 3

D7385 OKA1730 – 1810TPE1910 – 0005+1KUL 330 5

D7385 OKA1730 – 1810TPE1925 – 0015+1KUL 330 7



Overall service for Kuala Lumpur – Taipei Taoyuan sector remains unchanged at 18 weekly.