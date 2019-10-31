American Airlines starting this weekend is introducing Boeing 787-9 aircraft service on Chicago O’Hare – Cancun route, operating once a day. The 787-9 will operate from 03NOV19 to 17DEC19, replacing -8.
Below schedule is effective 03NOV19 – 20NOV19.
AA1417 ORD0715 – 1155CUN 789 D
AA1417 CUN1305 – 1600ORD 789 D
American 4Q19 Chicago – Cancun aircraft changes
Posted
