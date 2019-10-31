Thai Airways International December 2019 aircraft changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Thai Airways International from December 2019 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected regional routes. Planned changes as follows.

Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01DEC19 TG600/601, TG606/607 777-200ER replaces A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01DEC19 TG646/647 A350-900WB replaces 787-8 (Overall 2 daily A350)
Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01DEC19 TG654/655 787-8 replaces 777-300

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.