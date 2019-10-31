Thai Airways International December 2019 aircraft changes

Thai Airways International from December 2019 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected regional routes. Planned changes as follows.
Bangkok – Hong Kong eff 01DEC19 TG600/601, TG606/607 777-200ER replaces A350-900XWB
Bangkok – Nagoya eff 01DEC19 TG646/647 A350-900WB replaces 787-8 (Overall 2 daily A350)
Bangkok – Seoul Incheon eff 01DEC19 TG654/655 787-8 replaces 777-300
