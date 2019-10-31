Cambodian carrier Sky Angkor Airlines in winter 2019/20 season once again operates Siem Reap – Seoul Incheon route on regular basis, operating on daily basis. The airline plans to operate this route from 21DEC19 to 27FEB20, with either Airbus A320 or A321.
ZA213 REP0035 – 0740ICN 32S D
ZA214 ICN1120 – 1510REP 32S D
Sky Angkor Airlines W19 Siem Reap – Seoul operations
