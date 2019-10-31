Sky Angkor Airlines W19 Siem Reap – Seoul operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cambodian carrier Sky Angkor Airlines in winter 2019/20 season once again operates Siem Reap – Seoul Incheon route on regular basis, operating on daily basis. The airline plans to operate this route from 21DEC19 to 27FEB20, with either Airbus A320 or A321.

ZA213 REP0035 – 0740ICN 32S D
ZA214 ICN1120 – 1510REP 32S D

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  8 - 10 March 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.