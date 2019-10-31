Edelweiss Air in summer 2020 season plans to resume Zurich – Agadir route, previously served until May 2014. From 03SEP20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route once weekly.
WK106/LX8106 ZRH1320 – 1610AGA 320 4
WK107/LX8107 AGA1700 – 2130ZRH 320 4
The airline earlier this month also announced several short-haul changes for summer 2020, including:
Zurich – Edinburgh Increase from 5 to up to 7 weekly
Zurich – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas Increase from 6 to 7 weekly
Zurich – Ibiza Increase from 7 to up to 9 weekly
Zurich – Inverness Service discontinued
Zurich – Irakleion Increase from 9 to up to 10 weekly
Zurich – Kos Increase from 4 to up to 5 weekly
Zurich – Larnaca Increase from 11 to up to 12 weekly
Zurich – Mahon eff 17MAY20 1 weekly A320 (Last served until September 2010; Previously reported)
Zurich – Marsa Alam Increase from 1 to 2 weekly
Zurich – Mykonos Increase from 4 to up to 5 weekly
Zurich – Tenerife South Increase from 6 to 7 weekly
Edelweiss Air S20 Short-Haul service changes as of 30OCT19
