Mandarin Airlines in November 2019 plans to operate new charter route to Japan, with the offering of Taichung – Shimojishima route. Embraer E190 aircraft to operate this route.
AE7356 RMQ0800 – 1020SHI E90 25NOV19
AE7357 SHI1300 – 1320RMQ E90 28NOV19
Mandarin Airlines adds Taichung – Shimojishima charter in Nov 2019
Posted
Mandarin Airlines in November 2019 plans to operate new charter route to Japan, with the offering of Taichung – Shimojishima route. Embraer E190 aircraft to operate this route.