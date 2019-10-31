Mandarin Airlines adds Taichung – Shimojishima charter in Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Mandarin Airlines in November 2019 plans to operate new charter route to Japan, with the offering of Taichung – Shimojishima route. Embraer E190 aircraft to operate this route.

AE7356 RMQ0800 – 1020SHI E90 25NOV19
AE7357 SHI1300 – 1320RMQ E90 28NOV19

