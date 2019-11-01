Eurowings in summer 2020 season is expanding service offering to Cyprus, as the airline adds 3rd route to Larnaca. From 16MAY20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate Hamburg – Larnaca route once a week. This route will be served on Saturdays.
EW7906 HAM1250 – 1750LCA 32A 6
EW7907 LCA1840 – 2200HAM 32A 6
Eurowings adds Hamburg – Larnaca route in S20
