Vietnam Airlines in the 4th quarter of 2019 plans to add various new routes to China, mainly from Cam Ranh/Nha Trang. Planned operation as follows.
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Ordos eff 23NOV19 1 weekly A321
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Wuxi eff 31OCT19 A321 operates every 4-5 days, 3 weekly from 26DEC19
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Yancheng eff 02DEC19 3 weekly A321
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Yinchuan eff 25NOV19 1 weekly A321
Hanoi – Haikou eff 08NOV19 2 weekly A321
Vietnam Airlines 4Q19 China network additions
