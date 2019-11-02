Vietnam Airlines 4Q19 China network additions

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Vietnam Airlines in the 4th quarter of 2019 plans to add various new routes to China, mainly from Cam Ranh/Nha Trang. Planned operation as follows.

Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Ordos eff 23NOV19 1 weekly A321
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Wuxi eff 31OCT19 A321 operates every 4-5 days, 3 weekly from 26DEC19
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Yancheng eff 02DEC19 3 weekly A321
Cam Ranh/Nha Trang – Yinchuan eff 25NOV19 1 weekly A321
Hanoi – Haikou eff 08NOV19 2 weekly A321