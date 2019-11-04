Air Transat S20 London Gatwick service changes

Air Transat in summer 2020 season is adjusting service to London Gatwick, as the airline moves operational frequency from Western Canada to Eastern Canada. Planned changes from 01MAY20 as follows.



Calgary – London Gatwick 3 weekly service cancelled in summer 2020

Montreal – London Gatwick Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A321neo LR operating

TS676 YUL2120 – 0905+1LGW 32Q 6

TS738 YUL2215 – 0950+1LGW 32Q 3

TS728 YUL2215 – 0950+1LGW 32Q 1

TS748 YUL2225 – 1000+1LGW 32Q 5

TS176 YUL2245 – 1030+1LGW 32Q 2



TS677 LGW1035 – 1305YUL 32Q 7

TS729 LGW1130 – 1410YUL 32Q 2

TS739 LGW1130 – 1410YUL 32Q 4

TS177 LGW1210 – 1440YUL 32Q 3

TS749 LGW1225 – 455YUL 32Q 6



Toronto – London Gatwick Increase from 9 to 14 weekly (10 weekly A321neo LR and 4 weekly A330-200)

TS794 YYZ1845 – 0655+1LGW 32Q 7

TS704 YYZ1945 – 0755+1LGW 32Q 6

TS494 YYZ2015 – 0825+1LGW 32Q 4

TS576 YYZ2035 – 0845+1LGW 32Q 5

TS282 YYZ2120 – 0920+1LGW 32Q 1

TS122 YYZ2205 – 1005+1LGW 32Q 123

TS122 YYZ2205 – 1005+1LGW 332 x123

TS540 YYZ2225 – 1035+1LGW 32Q 3

TS504 YYZ2240 – 1050+1LGW 32Q 2



TS495 LGW1000 – 1315YYZ 32Q 5

TS705 LGW1000 – 1315YYZ 32Q 7

TS795 LGW1010 – 1325YYZ 32Q 1

TS577 LGW1030 – 1345YYZ 32Q 6

TS283 LGW1055 – 1355YYZ 32Q 2

TS123 LGW1200 – 1500YYZ 32Q 234

TS123 LGW1200 – 1500YYZ 332 x234

TS541 LGW1225 – 1540YYZ 32Q 4

TS505 LGW1255 – 1610YYZ 32Q 3



Vancouver – London Gatwick Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

TS776 YVR1330 – 0655+1LGW 332 1

TS274 YVR1350 – 0720+1LGW 332 3

TS804 YVR1620 – 0950+1LGW 332 5



TS777 LGW0945 – 1135YVR 332 2

TS275 LGW1010 – 1200YVR 332 4

TS805 LGW1130 – 1320YVR 332 6