Air Astana adds Almaty – Paris CDG service from June 2020

Air Astana in summer 2020 season plans to expand service to France, on board its new Airbus A321neo LR. From 03JUN20, the airline plans to offer Almaty – Paris CDG route, operating 3 times weekly.
KC253 ALA1415 – 1800CDG 32Q 357
KC254 CDG1920 – 0635+1ALA 32Q 357
The airline already operates Nur-Sultan – Paris CDG service with Boeing 757, 2-3 weekly.
