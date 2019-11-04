Qatar Airways in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for Doha – Birmingham and Doha – London Gatwick route, as the oneWorld carrier schedules Airbus A350-900XWB service in December. Planned operation as follows.
Doha – Birmingham 12DEC19 – 21DEC19 A350-900XWB replaces 787-8
Doha – London Gatwick 01DEC19 – 31DEC19 A350-900XWB operating as QR327/328, replacing 787-8 (Separately, QR329/330 will see 777-300ER operating from 02DEC19 to 12DEC19)
Qatar Airways Dec 2019 Birmingham / London Gatwick aircraft changes
