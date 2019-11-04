SCAT adds Saudi Arabia service in W19

Kazakh-carrier SCAT Aircompany in winter 2019/20 season plans to offer service to Saudi Arabia, with flights offered from Almaty to Jeddah and Madinah. Boeing 757 will operate both routes.
Almaty – Jeddah eff 30NOV19 1 weekly 757
DV825 ALA0940 – 1220JED 752 6
DV826 JED1350 – 2215ALA 752 6
Almaty – Madinah eff 11DEC19 1 weekly 757
DV827 ALA0940 – 1220MED 752 3
DV828 MED1350 – 2215ALA 752 3
