American Airlines Cuba service changes from Dec 2019

American Airlines during the weekend of 03NOV19’s schedule update filed service changes to Cuba, reflecting recent US Department of Transportation’s order to suspend service to Cuba, excluding Havana. Following service will see last flight being scheduled on 09DEC19.



Miami – Camaguey 1 daily A319

Miami – Holguin 1 daily A319/737-800

Miami – Santa Clara 1 daily 737-800

Miami – Santiago de Cuba 1 daily A319/737-800

Miami – Varadero 1 daily A319