Saudia intends to resume Amsterdam passenger service in S20

Saudia at the launch of summer 2020 season intends to resume Jeddah – Amsterdam passenger service, previously served until April 1991 (as Jeddah – Frankfurt – Amsterdam). The Skyteam member intends to operate 4 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, from 29MAR20.



Reservation is not available for the moment, however the airline filed operational schedule since last week.



SV215 JED0830 – 1330AMS 789 x136

SV216 AMS1555 – 2235JED 789 x136