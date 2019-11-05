China Southern in recent schedule update revised planned Guangzhou – Kunming – Islamabad service, previously scheduled from 29SEP19. The Skyteam member now plans to operate this route 3 times weekly, effective from 25DEC19.
CZ6071 CAN1605 – 1840KMG2010 – 2320KMG 738 146
CZ6072 ISB0050 – 0835KMG1005 – 1215CAN 738 146
China Southern revises Kunming – Islamabad launch to late-Dec 2019
