Corendon DUTCH Airlines this week added service to Natal in Brasil, based on OAG schedules listing. Based on OAG listing, the airline lists Amsterdam – Tenerife South – Natal – Tenerife South routing from 03NOV19, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
CND8811 AMS0750 – 1130TFS1230 – 1535NAT 738 7
CND8812 NAT1635 – 0105+1TFS 738 7
Corendon DUTCH adds Natal service from Nov 2019
