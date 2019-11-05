Air North opens public booking for Whitehorse – Vancouver multi-stop service in W19

Canadian carrier Air North last week opened reservation for its multi-stop service between Whitehorse and Vancouver, originally served as private charter flight. The routing, operated by Boeing 737-500 aircraft on Thursdays, is Whitehorse – Watson Lake – Prince George – Kelowna – Nanaimo – Vancouver.

First flight opened to public inaugurated on 31OCT19.

4N474 YXY1500 – 1540YQH1625 – 1740YXS1810 – 1910YLW1940 – 2030YCD2100 – 2130YVR 735 4
4N473 YVR0545 – 0615YCD0650 – 0740YLW0820 – 0920YXS0955 – 1120YQH1200 – 1240YXY 735 4

