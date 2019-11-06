Qatar Airways from June 2020 plans to increase Doha – Osaka Kansai service, reflected in recent schedule update. Previously reported, the oneWorld carrier will resume this route on 06APR20, with 5 weekly flights on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. This route will now expand to daily, starting 23JUN20.
QR802 DOH0210 – 1750KIX 359 D
QR803 KIX2330 – 0450+1DOH 359 D
Qatar Airways Increases Osaka service from June 2020
