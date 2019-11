Danish Air Transport assumes Luxair Saarbruecken – Berlin service from Jan 2020

Danish Air Transport in January 2020 is launching new domestic route in Germany, as the airline assumes Luxair’s Saarbruecken – Berlin Tegel route. From 01JAN20, Danish Air Transport’s ATR72 aircraft will operate this route 3 times daily (2 on Sundays, no operations on Saturdays).



DX121 SCN0625 – 0805TXL ATR x67

DX123 SCN1340 – 1520TXL ATR x6

DX125 SCN1810 – 1950TXL ATR x6



DX122 TXL0850 – 1030SCN ATR x67

DX124 TXL1600 – 1740SCN ATR x6

DX126 TXL2030 – 2210SCN ATR x6



Luxair currently operates this route with Nordica Regional Jet CRJ700 aircraft.