Eurowings adds Salzburg – Lamezia Terme service from May 2020

By Jim Liu

Eurowings in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new route to Italy from Salzburg, as the airline schedules Salzburg – Lamezia Terme route. From 05MAY20, Eurowings Europe A319 aircraft will operate this route once a week on Tuesdays.

EW4360 SZG1030 – 225SUF 319 2
EW4361 SUF1855 – 2050SZG 319 2