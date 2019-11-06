Eurowings in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new route to Italy from Salzburg, as the airline schedules Salzburg – Lamezia Terme route. From 05MAY20, Eurowings Europe A319 aircraft will operate this route once a week on Tuesdays.
EW4360 SZG1030 – 225SUF 319 2
EW4361 SUF1855 – 2050SZG 319 2
Eurowings adds Salzburg – Lamezia Terme service from May 2020
Posted
Eurowings in summer 2020 season plans to introduce new route to Italy from Salzburg, as the airline schedules Salzburg – Lamezia Terme route. From 05MAY20, Eurowings Europe A319 aircraft will operate this route once a week on Tuesdays.