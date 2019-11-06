Pakistan International Airlines from December 2019 is adding new route to Saudi Arabia, which sees the addition of Islamabad – Taif route. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate this route twice weekly, starting 04DEC19.
PK765 ISB0400 – 0730TIF 320 37
PK766 TIF0900 – 1535ISB 320 37
Pakistan International adds Islamabad – Taif route from Dec 2019
