Pakistan International adds Islamabad – Taif route from Dec 2019

Posted

Pakistan International Airlines from December 2019 is adding new route to Saudi Arabia, which sees the addition of Islamabad – Taif route. Airbus A320 aircraft is scheduled to operate this route twice weekly, starting 04DEC19.

PK765 ISB0400 – 0730TIF 320 37
PK766 TIF0900 – 1535ISB 320 37

