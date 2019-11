Emirates Oct 2020 Munich preliminary aircraft changes

Emirates in preliminary schedule filing for summer 2020 season plans aircraft changes for Dubai – Munich route, scheduled from 01OCT20 to 24OCT20. EK053/054 during this period will be served by 3-class A380, replacing 777-300ER, meaning all 3 daily flights will be operated by A380 only.



Further changes remain highly possible.



EK053 DXB0405 – 0835MUC 388 D

EK049 DXB0850 – 1315MUC 388 D

EK051 DXB1630 – 2050MUC 388 D



EK054 MUC1035 – 1830DXB 388 D

EK050 MUC1540 – 2345DXB 388 D

EK052 MUC2235 – 0630+1DXB 388 D