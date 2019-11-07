Correction: Druk Air begins ATR42-600 service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines in winter 2019/20 season is introducing ATR42-600 aircraft to its operation, replacing -500 aircraft. In yesterday's Airlineroute report, it was published as ATR72-600 due to error. The original post has been removed.

Druk Air's Configuration of the ATR42-600 is C8Y32, marking the launch of Business Class service on the turboprop aircraft. The -600 also allows the airline to operate domestic routes without payload restriction.

In the airline’s press statement, configuration of the ATR42-500 is Y48, however based on OAG schedules, the number of seats available for booking ranged from 17 to 36.

Planned ATR42-600 operation from 01NOV19, including regional service, as follows.

Paro – Bagdogra
Paro – Bumthang
Paro – Dhaka
Paro – Gelephu
Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula
Paro – Guwahati
Paro – Kolkata
Paro – Yonphula

