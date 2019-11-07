Israir adds Tenerife scheduled charters in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Israir in winter 2019/20 season is adding scheduled charter service to Tenerife, where the airline schedules Tel Aviv – Barcelona – Tenerife South routing. The airline plans to operate this one weekly flight from 10DEC19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.

6H191 TLV0800 – 1150BCN1250 – 1515TFS 320 2
6H192 TFS1815 – 2255BCN2355 – 0445+1TLV 320 2

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.