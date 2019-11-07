Israir in winter 2019/20 season is adding scheduled charter service to Tenerife, where the airline schedules Tel Aviv – Barcelona – Tenerife South routing. The airline plans to operate this one weekly flight from 10DEC19, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
6H191 TLV0800 – 1150BCN1250 – 1515TFS 320 2
6H192 TFS1815 – 2255BCN2355 – 0445+1TLV 320 2
Israir adds Tenerife scheduled charters in W19
