Vueling W19 Tenerife North frequency increases

Vueling in winter 2019/20 season expands operational frequencies at Tenerife North, based on comparison with winter 2018/19 season. Planned increase as follows.
Tenerife North – Malaga eff 28OCT19 Increase from 6 to 9 weekly
Tenerife North – Santiago de Compostela eff 28OCT19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly
Tenerife North – Seville eff 28OCT19 Increase from 11 to 14 weekly
Previously reported changes:
Tenerife North – Asturias eff 28OCT19 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly
Tenerife North – Valencia eff 30OCT19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly from 04MAR20, instead of previously mentioned 30OCT19
